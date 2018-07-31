Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Nibali has 'successful' surgery on broken back

Associated Press
13   //    31 Jul 2018, 20:33 IST
AP Image

MILAN (AP) — Vincenzo Nibali will return to training in a few days after undergoing back surgery following a crash in the Tour de France.

Nibali broke his 10th vertebra on the famous climb up to Alpe d'Huez on July 19 when a fan caught their camera strap on his handlebars.

The Bahrain Merida team says its 33-year-old rider "has undergone a successful surgery" at the La Madonnina clinic in Milan.

The statement on Tuesday adds that the operation "consisted of the injection of biocompatible cement into the body of the vertebra."

Nibali will be released on Wednesday and can return to training on a static bike in a few days. He will then resume training on the road with an eye on the Spanish Vuelta, starting Aug. 25, as well as the World Championships road race on Sept. 30.

Nibali won the Tour de France in 2014 and the Giro d'Italia twice, in 2013 and 2016. He won the Vuelta in 2010.

Nibali to have surgery on broken back
World-class Ironman triathlete on mend from broken neck
Dumoulin down to his last chance in Tour de France
Commonwealth Games 2018: 5 incredible records broken by...
Tour de France chaos: farmers' protest, tear gas and crashes
Alexander making journey back from painkiller addict to ring
Top 5 Athletes who were caught Doping
Kathleen Baker sets world record in 100 back at US nationals
Rowdy Tour fans tarnish win for Thomas atop Alpe d'Huez
Eifert's back ... again. Bengals gamble on TE's health
