×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

No. 2 Clemson hands Florida State worst home loss, 59-10

Associated Press
NEWS
News
28 Oct 2018, 03:39 IST
AP Image

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Trevor Lawrence threw four touchdown passes, and No. 2 Clemson handed Florida State its worst home loss in program history with a 59-10 victory Saturday.

Lawrence completed 20 of 37 passes for 314 yards before leaving late in the third quarter. Tee Higgins and Amari Rodgers each had two touchdown receptions.

The Tigers (8-0, 5-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) moved to 8-0 for the seventh time in school history, including the third time in the last four seasons. They were dominant in the second quarter, scoring four touchdowns on consecutive drives en route to their fourth straight victory over the Seminoles.

Florida State (4-4, 2-4) suffered its most-lopsided defeat at home — surpassing a 58-14 loss to Southern Miss in 1981. It also was the most points allowed by the Seminoles at Doak Campbell Stadium.

NORTHWESTERN 31, NO. 20 WISCONSIN 17

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Clayton Thorson ran for two touchdowns and threw a scoring pass to help Northwestern beat Wisconsin.

The first-place Wildcats (5-3, 5-1) solidified themselves as contenders for the Big Ten West championship while gaining some revenge for a loss at Camp Randall Stadium early last season.

With quarterback Alex Hornibrook sidelined by a concussion and the defense without several injured starters, it was a rough afternoon for Wisconsin (5-3, 3-2). Northwestern turned two fumbles by Jonathan Taylor and another by quarterback Jack Coan into 17 points on the way to its fourth straight victory.

Associated Press
NEWS
AP Top 25: Clemson back to 2; App State ranked for 1st time
RELATED STORY
No. 2 Clemson avoids bad weather as storm batters coast
RELATED STORY
Purdue routs No. 2 Ohio State 49-20, shakes by CFP chase
RELATED STORY
No. 4 Ohio State rallies to beat No. 9 Penn State 27-26
RELATED STORY
No. 1 Alabama tops preseason Top 25; Clemson, Georgia next
RELATED STORY
No. 2 Clemson escapes with 28-26 win at Texas A&M
RELATED STORY
No. 10 Penn State outlasts Appalachian State 45-38 in OT
RELATED STORY
College Football Picks: ACC showcase could be first and last
RELATED STORY
College Football Picks: No. 17 Boise State gets a big chance
RELATED STORY
College Football Picks: Road tests before first CFP rankings
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us