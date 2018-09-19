Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

North and South Korea say they plan bid for 2032 Olympics

Associated Press
NEWS
News
21   //    19 Sep 2018, 14:35 IST
AP Image

PYONGYANG, North Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in said in a statement Wednesday that the countries planned to jointly bid for the 2032 Summer Olympics.

At a major summit, the two leaders gave no details of which cities might host certain events at the games, or how advanced the plans were.

The International Olympic Committee traditionally does not announce host cities until seven years ahead of the games. That would give the Koreas until 2025 to put together a joint bid.

Germany, with a multi-city bid, Brisbane, Australia and Jakarta, Indonesia are among those who have indicated they would bid for the 2032 Games. The India Olympic Committee has also said it could bid for 2032, as has South Africa's Olympic committee in an attempt to bring the Olympics to Africa for the first time.

A successful bid by the Koreas would mark the second time South Korea hosted or co-hosted the Summer Games, the first being 1988 in Seoul. South Korea also hosted the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang in February.

Asia features in the next two Olympics — the 2020 Summer Games in Tokyo and the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing, which also hosted the summer version in 2008.

The joint statement Wednesday also said the Koreas would look to cooperate in major sports events such as the 2020 Games, also without elaborating.

Associated Press
NEWS
Indonesia announces surprise bid for 2032 Olympics
RELATED STORY
The Latest: Koreas agree to seek to co-host 2032 Olympics
RELATED STORY
Kim agrees to dismantle main nuke site if US takes steps too
RELATED STORY
North Korean table tennis players arrive in South Korea
RELATED STORY
Sapporo ends bid for 2026 Winter Olympics
RELATED STORY
The Latest: Trump slams media coverage of North Korea summit
RELATED STORY
IOC disappointed UN won't grant North Korea sports exemption
RELATED STORY
AP PHOTOS: Memorable 2-week Asian Games end in Indonesia
RELATED STORY
Olympics - India and close finishes
RELATED STORY
Asian Games 2018: List of all Asian Games Mascots
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us