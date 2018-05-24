Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Sports
  • Cricket
  • Football
  • WWE
  • Kabaddi
  • Badminton
  • Basketball
  • Pro Boxing
  • F1
  • Esports
  • Golf
  • Hockey
  • MMA
  • Running
  • Tennis
  • Poker
  • More
    • Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

    Norwegian minister wants to lead World Anti-Doping Agency

    Norwegian minister wants to lead World Anti-Doping Agency

    Associated Press
    NEWS
    News 24 May 2018, 16:26 IST
    23
    AP Image

    OSLO, Norway (AP) — Norwegian government minister Linda Helleland wants to be the next World Anti-Doping Agency president, and its first female leader.

    Helleland, the agency's vice president since 2016, tells the BBC "there is a need for change." She says she would like to run in next year's election.

    The 40-year-old lawmaker says anti-doping work needs "more transparency, more diversity, more gender equality."

    Current WADA president Craig Reedie, an International Olympic Committee member, will stand down after completing two three-year terms.

    The presidency alternates between appointments from Olympic sports bodies and government, which jointly fund the agency's work.

    Helleland could struggle to gain IOC support after being outspoken about its handling of state-backed Russian doping. At WADA meetings this month, Olympic officials criticized her plan for an audit of the Russian doping scandal.

    The 18 realities of Indian sport
    RELATED STORY
    Yates wins 15th stage for 3rd win, extends Giro lead
    RELATED STORY
    Greatest female Everest climber wants to inspire other women
    RELATED STORY
    Bengaluru FC's Roca 'N' Rolla
    RELATED STORY
    Mutko: Russians deserve to be treated as 'clean and honest'
    RELATED STORY
    Commonwealth Games 2018: Inspired by Muhammad Ali, para...
    RELATED STORY
    Bernal wins Stage 6 to take Tour of California lead
    RELATED STORY
    Ex Lankan Sports Minister held for misappropriating Rs 39 mn
    RELATED STORY
    Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore to headline...
    RELATED STORY
    Bennett wins 12th stage, Yates maintains Giro lead
    RELATED STORY
    Fetching more content...