×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

OCA president to Rathore: Denying Kosovo boxer cast doubts on India's eligibility to host big events

PTI
NEWS
News
5   //    15 Nov 2018, 22:11 IST

By Philem Dipak Singh

New Delhi, Nov 15 (PTI) India could lose out on hosting marquee events like the Olympics, Asian Games in the future after Kosovo boxer Donjeta Sadiku was denied from participating in the ongoing AIBA Women's World Championship, Olympic Council of Asia (OCA), said Thursday.

Sadiku was refused visa as India doesn't recognise Kosovo as a sovereign country.

In a strongly worded letter written to Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore and Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President Narinder Batra, OCA President Sheikh Ahmad Al-Fahad Al-Sabah made it clear that denying visa to Sadiku could have long reaching ramifications.

"The incident has seriously cast a doubt on the eligibility of India in hosting major international sporting events and other major games, like the Olympics, Asian Games et, in India," OCA President wrote in his letter, which is in possession of PTI.

Al-Fahad Al-Sabah also cited how Spain despite not recognising Kosovo as a sovereign country, allowed its athletes to participate in a sporting event held in the country.

The OCA President also reminded Rathore and Batra about the rules of Olympic Charter.

"As you are aware as per Olympic Charter and OCA constitution, it is the duty of the organizing committee to provide entry to every eligible athlete participating in a major championship without discrimination," the OCA President wrote

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Koreas to inform IOC of intent to co-host 2032 Games
RELATED STORY
Fifty percent of school syllabus to be reduced:...
RELATED STORY
Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore aims to boost all sports in India
RELATED STORY
Government offers to help Milan-Cortina bid for 2026 Games
RELATED STORY
4 Card games to play this Diwali
RELATED STORY
Rio Olympics 2016: Olympic moments that changed Indian...
RELATED STORY
The Indian armed forces and their heroics in the sporting...
RELATED STORY
3 Indian sportspersons who married players in the same sport
RELATED STORY
5 times world politics cast a shadow on the Olympic Games
RELATED STORY
Future sports events that would make you feel old 
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us