Offensive, defensive pass interference to become reviewable

Omnisport
NEWS
News
4   //    27 Mar 2019, 06:04 IST
referee-03262019-getty-ftr.jpg
Nickell Robey-Coleman (left), referee

Offensive and defensive pass interference calls, including no-calls, can now be challenged in the NFL, it was announced on Tuesday.

It will not undo the controversial NFC championship game, but it will give Sean Payton and other coaches the chance to avoid the same fate the New Orleans Saints endured against the Los Angeles Rams.

The change will be evaluated after one year.

Officials "will be able to correct clear errors" regardless of if a penalty was flagged on the play or not, according to the league.

Automatic replay review has also been expanded to include "scoring plays and turnovers negated by a foul, and any try attempt", including extra points and two-point conversions.

Saints owner Gayle Benson had a quick reaction to the news. 

"This is what I wanted to happen," she said. "That’s why I made my statement. [The non-call in the title game] will never happen again."

The controversial call against the Saints came late in regulation during their overtime loss to the Rams.

An illegal hit by Nickell Robey-Coleman on Tommylee Lewis went unpunished, before the Rams secured their victory in OT.

Pass interference now reviewable by officials
