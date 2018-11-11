×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Ohio State board to hear from ex-students alleging sex abuse

Associated Press
NEWS
News
2   //    11 Nov 2018, 01:58 IST
AP Image

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State University's trustees will hear directly from former students who say they were sexually abused by a team doctor, allegations that span the late physician's two decades at the school.

Alumnus Brian Garrett says he and other accusers of Dr. Richard Strauss asked to speak so they can share their stories, seek help and request changes. He says they don't want to discuss their lawsuits against Ohio State.

The board says it's setting aside 20 minutes to hear students' stories at next Friday's trustees' meeting

Strauss killed himself in 2005. His relatives have said they're shocked by the allegations first raised in April.

A law firm investigating abuse claims has heard from at least 145 ex-students who have shared firsthand accounts of alleged misconduct by Strauss between 1979 and 1997.

Associated Press
NEWS
Ohio State closes ranks as Meyer probe adds new scandal
RELATED STORY
Ohio State suspends Meyer 3 games, says he protected protege
RELATED STORY
Ohio State trustees set Wednesday meeting on Meyer's future
RELATED STORY
The Latest: Ohio State trustees' group will head Meyer probe
RELATED STORY
Ohio State probe shows Meyer allowed bad behavior for years
RELATED STORY
The Latest: Ohio State opens practice without Meyer
RELATED STORY
Ohio State's Meyer defends self, ex-assistant denies abuse
RELATED STORY
Ohio State: 145 firsthand accounts of doctor sex misconduct
RELATED STORY
The Latest: Urban Meyer doubted abuse claims, removed texts
RELATED STORY
Ohio State's bill for sex misconduct inquiry: $1.5M so far
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us