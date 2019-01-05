×
Ohio State center Michael Jordan will enter NFL draft

Associated Press
NEWS
News
7   //    05 Jan 2019, 01:29 IST
AP Image

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State will lose experience and leadership on the offensive line with center Michael Jordan's decision to leave early for the NFL draft.

The 6-foot-7, 312-pound lineman announced he would forgo his senior season in a tweet on Friday, saying that "in my heart, I know I am ready for the NFL, largely because I have been coached by the very best."

After starting as a true freshman and playing two years at left guard, Jordan moved to center last season to replace All-American Billy Price.

Jordan's announcement comes after linebacker Malik Harrison and safety Jordan Fuller, both draft-eligible NFL prospects, said they were staying at Ohio State.

Running back Mike Webster and defensive tackle Dre'Mont Jones have announced their early departures.

Associated Press
NEWS
