Ohio State trustees set Wednesday meeting on Meyer's future

21 Aug 2018
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State trustees have set a private Wednesday meeting to talk about the future of football coach Urban Meyer.

Meyer has been the subject of an investigation into the handling of domestic-abuse allegations against a former assistant coach.

The university said that fact-finders were briefing the board on Monday. Then the panel will convene in a public session on Wednesday morning before going behind closed doors to discuss the next steps. President Michael V. Drake will have the final say on whether Meyer keeps his job or faces other consequences.

No timetable was given for final resolution of the matter, which has overshadowed the team's preparation for the 2018 season that begins Sept. 1.

The trustees hired an outside law firm for $500,000 to do the investigation, which took two weeks.

