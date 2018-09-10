Olsen 'a guy you can't ever replace', says Panthers QB Newton

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton labelled Greg Olsen "a guy you can't ever replace" after the tight end reinjured his right foot.

Olsen missed nine games with a foot injury in 2017 and was in a walking boot and crutches after hurting it again in the Panthers' 16-8 win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, and Carolina now appear to be facing another extended period without him.

The three-time Pro Bowler appeared to step on the foot of a defender as he was running a pass route in the first quarter on Sunday. He ended up making a 19-yard catch on the play but was visibly distraught as he limped off in pain.

Rookie tight end Ian Thomas, who had two catches for four yards in his debut, will likely see an increase in playing time with Olsen on the sideline.

"You guys know how I feel about Greg, and you can't ever replace him — just his professionalism that he brings to this game and his overall outlook and IQ and understanding," Newton said. "But in a way, Ian has been being prepared for this moment."

Olsen did not speak to the media, but Panthers center Ryan Kalil said of his team-mate's emotions: "He was pretty upset. I feel bad for him. He works incredibly hard and cares a tremendous amount about doing his job for his team. It breaks my heart for him. Hopefully he gets some good news."

"Just the look in his face, man, he looked a little disappointed and defeated," fellow tight end Chris Manhertz added.

"It sucks. How would you feel if you hurt the same foot two times in a row?

"It's not something I want to get used to."