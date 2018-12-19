Kranjec gives Slovenian men 1st World Cup win in GS

SAALBACH-HINTERGLEMM, Austria (AP) — Zan Kranjec became the first Slovenian skier to win a men's World Cup giant slalom on Wednesday, hours after countrywoman Ilka Stuhec won a women's super-G in Italy.

Kranjec was more than a half-second off the lead in fourth after the opening run, but leaders Matts Olsson of Sweden and Manuel Feller of Austria both failed to finish their final runs.

Loic Meillard of Switzerland was 0.19 seconds behind in second, and Mathieu Faivre of France was 0.50 behind in third.

Seven-time overall champion Marcel Hirscher finished sixth, ending the Austrian's streak 18 consecutive GS races where he finished on the podium.

The race replaced the season-opening giant slalom, which was canceled because of bad weather in Soelden in October.