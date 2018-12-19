×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Kranjec gives Slovenian men 1st World Cup win in GS

Associated Press
NEWS
News
6   //    19 Dec 2018, 19:03 IST
AP Image

SAALBACH-HINTERGLEMM, Austria (AP) — Zan Kranjec became the first Slovenian skier to win a men's World Cup giant slalom on Wednesday, hours after countrywoman Ilka Stuhec won a women's super-G in Italy.

Kranjec was more than a half-second off the lead in fourth after the opening run, but leaders Matts Olsson of Sweden and Manuel Feller of Austria both failed to finish their final runs.

Loic Meillard of Switzerland was 0.19 seconds behind in second, and Mathieu Faivre of France was 0.50 behind in third.

Seven-time overall champion Marcel Hirscher finished sixth, ending the Austrian's streak 18 consecutive GS races where he finished on the podium.

The race replaced the season-opening giant slalom, which was canceled because of bad weather in Soelden in October.

Associated Press
NEWS
Hirscher dominates to take first-run lead in Alta Badia GS
RELATED STORY
Hirscher dominates to win Alta Badia GS 6th straight year
RELATED STORY
Hirscher wins parallel GS; ties for 3rd on all-time win list
RELATED STORY
Marcel Hirscher wins big again in a World Cup giant slalom
RELATED STORY
Worley beats Brignone, Shiffrin to win season-opening GS
RELATED STORY
Skier-snowboarder Ledecka leads World Cup downhill training
RELATED STORY
Skier-snowboarder Ledecka finding more success after golds
RELATED STORY
Repilov wins World Cup luge race in Lake Placid
RELATED STORY
Luitz holds off Hirscher to win giant slalom at Beaver Creek
RELATED STORY
FIS intends to strip Luitz of win for using oxygen mask
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us