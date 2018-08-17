Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Olympians Ross, Kocian say they are Nassar survivors

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News
9   //    17 Aug 2018, 10:21 IST

Los Angeles, Aug 18 (AFP) Olympic gold medal-winning gymnasts Kyla Ross and Madison Kocian said Thursday they were among the women and girls sexually abused by former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar.

Ross, an Olympian in 2012 and Kocian, who competed at the 2016 Rio Games, spoke on "CBS This Morning" and to other US media outlets, saying that they did not join more than 150 victims who confronted Nassar at his trial in January because they had not come to terms with the abuse.

Both posted statements on their Twitter feeds saying they were proud and honored to join those who have come forward to demand change from USA Gymnastics and the US Olympic Committee.

"I am honored to join that invincible army," said Ross, who won team gold at the 2012 London Games.

Ross told CBS she was long "in denial" about what she experienced.

"At 13, I thought it was a legitimate form of treatment. As years have gone on, after hearing impact statements, you realize what a terrible event has happened," she said.

Ross said that former Olympic team-mate Jordyn Wieber, now an assistant coach at the University of California Los Angeles where Ross and Kocian compete, had helped her "be confident in myself and realize I was a victim." "But we don't want to be viewed as victims," she said.

"This is something we have to grow through. Now we're just trying to find our voice and help." Now that Ross has come forward, every member of 2012's "Fierce Five" US Olympic gymnastics team -- Ross, Wieber, Aly Raisman, Gabby Douglas and McKayla Maroney -- has said she was abused by Nassar.

Kocian joined 2016 Olympic teammates Douglas, Raisman and Simone Biles -- all but one member of the team -- in coming forward.

USA Gymnastics, which is conducting the national championships in Boston this week, issued a statement saying it was "heartbroken and sorry that Kyla Ross, Madison Kocian or any of our athletes have been harmed by the horrific acts of Larry Nassar."

"USA Gymnastics' support is unwavering for Kyla, Madison and all athletes who courageously came forward to share their experiences. Their powerful voices and stories will continue to be a basis for our future decisions

Press Trust of India
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Olympic gymnasts Ross and Kocian: we were abused by Nassar
RELATED STORY
Nassar victims urge Michigan State board to fire Engler
RELATED STORY
Michigan State trustee calls for culture change after Nassar
RELATED STORY
The Latest: Nassar victims to get ESPYS courage award
RELATED STORY
Michigan State agrees to pay $500M to settle Nassar claims
RELATED STORY
Emails show deception by Nassar, USA Gymnastics
RELATED STORY
Nassar, trainer charged with sex assault; Karolyis cleared
RELATED STORY
The Latest: USA Gymnastics responds to more Nassar charges
RELATED STORY
Lawyers: Nassar attacked in prison, deserves resentencing
RELATED STORY
The Latest: Nassar lawyers say he was assaulted in prison
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us