Olympic gold medalist Hanyu to receive prestigious award

TOKYO (AP) — Two-time figure skating gold medalist Yuzuru Hanyu will receive the People's Honor Award, the Japanese government announced on Friday.

Established in 1977, the natinoal award has been given to 25 individuals and one group for their achievements in sports, entertainment and culture.

Other Olympic gold medalists to have received the prestigious award are judoka Yasuhiro Yamashita, wrestlers Saori Yoshida and Kaori Icho and marathon runner Naoko Takahashi.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said that the presentation ceremony will be held on July 2 in Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's office.

The 23-year-old Hanyu will be the youngest individual to receive the award.

Hanyu became the first male figure skater in more than six decades to win consecutive Olympic gold medals when he took gold at the Pyeongchang Olympics in February.