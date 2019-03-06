×
Olympic slalom champion Hansdotter to retire after season

Associated Press
NEWS
News
9   //    06 Mar 2019, 22:10 IST
AP Image

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Olympic slalom champion Frida Hansdotter will retire from Alpine skiing's World Cup next week, ending a years-long rivalry with Mikaela Shiffrin.

"It's time for me to say goodbye to the world cup circuit and start a new chapter in life," the 33-year-old Swede said Wednesday on Instagram .

Hansdotter has been one of Shiffrin's biggest rivals since the American star started dominating slalom in the 2012-13 season.

She finished on the podium behind Shiffrin in three world championship races, then took the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympic title when defending champion Shiffrin was fourth.

Hansdotter won the season-long World Cup slalom title and crystal trophy in 2016, when Shiffrin missed some races through injury.

Though she has won just four World Cup races, she also counts 35 podium finishes.

Her last race is March 16 in the World Cup finals meeting at Soldeu, Andorra.

