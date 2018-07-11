Organizers of 2020, 2024 Olympics sign cooperative agreement

TOKYO (AP) — Organizers of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics have signed a cooperative agreement with their counterparts from the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The two organizing committees signed a Memorandum of Understanding in Tokyo on Wednesday. The agreement covers areas such as exchange of personnel, volunteer recruitment, language services, communications, and ceremony planning.

Tokyo 2020 CEO Toshiro Muto and Paris 2024 CEO Etienne Thobois signed the agreement on the sidelines of the visit of the IOC coordination commission to Tokyo.

The commission is in the Japanese capital to inspect Tokyo's preparations for the games which are just two years away.

During the two-day inspection tour which wraps up on Thursday, the committee visited the new National Stadium in central Tokyo, the badminton and equestrian venues as well as the rowing and canoe sprint courses.