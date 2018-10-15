Osweiler comes off bench to lead Miami past Bears, 31-28

Associated Press FOLLOW NEWS News 7 // 15 Oct 2018, 12:26 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — When a field goal gave the Miami Dolphins a seesaw victory over the Chicago Bears, Brock Osweiler was the first player sprinting from the sideline onto the field in jubilation, capping an eventful day for the backup quarterback.

Even his morning commute was intense.

"I got a little emotional driving to the stadium today, just thinking about the opportunity," Osweiler said.

He excelled making his first start for Miami as a replacement for the injured Ryan Tannehill. Osweiler threw for a career-high 380 yards and three scores, and the Dolphins edged Chicago 31-28 when Jason Sanders kicked a 47-yard field goal as time expired in overtime.

Here are things to know about a marathon that left both teams exhausted but still in first place:

STANDINGS

The Bears (3-2) remained alone atop the NFC North even though their three-game winning streak ended. They play host to New England on Sunday.

The Dolphins (4-2) remained tied for first with New England in the AFC East by snapping a two-game losing streak. They play host to Detroit on Sunday.

FILLING IN

Osweiler went 0-4 as a starter for Denver last year, but he rallied the Dolphins from an 11-point deficit with 16 minutes left in regulation. He finished 28 for 44 with no sacks and overcame two interceptions.

"My whole mentality was make the most of this, do whatever it takes to help your team get a win and have fun with it," he said.

Coach Adam Gase said he didn't know whether Tannehill's injury was long-term. Tannehill has been nursing an injury to his throwing shoulder for several weeks, and it gradually became more of a problem in practice last week.

"It kind of got progressively worse as far as his ability to throw the ball the way he wanted to," Gase said.

After Tannehill worked out before the game, it was decided he should be inactive.

NOT THE GOAT

As Osweiler and other teammates began to celebrate the victory, running back Kenyan Drake sank to both knees , his head bowed in gratitude and relief.

Drake lost a fumble when the Dolphins were on the verge of winning in overtime. As the Bears then moved into position to try a field goal, Drake received a pep talk from Osweiler.

"I just said, 'Listen, they're going to miss this field goal, and I need you to bring the swagger and confidence you've been playing with all day,'" Osweiler said. "And he looked at me in the eye and he said, 'OK.'"

The Bears' Cody Parkey did indeed miss a 53-yard attempt. Drake then made a 15-yard reception to help set up Sanders' game-winner.

MISSED CHANCES

In a game with 1,008 yards of total offense, the Bears were hurt by two turnovers in the red zone. Jordan Howard lost a fumble at the 1, and Mitchell Trubisky was intercepted in the end zone by T.J. McDonald.

In addition, a disputed offensive pass interference penalty on tight end Trey Burton took a Bears touchdown off the board. Trubisky's only interception of the game came on the next play.

Trubisky, coming off the best game of his career two weeks ago, threw for 316 yards and three second-half scores.

"It was definitely a crazy game, a lot of ups and downs," he said. "That kind of roller-coaster game, it can go either way at the end, and today it didn't go in our favor. But it is fun to be a part of those."

INJURY REPORT

Dolphins: DE Jonathan Woodard (concussion) left the game in the second quarter. But Gase said several injured players are close to returning, including DE Cameron Wake (knee).

Bears: CB Prince Amukamara (left hamstring) was hurt in the second half.

___

Follow Steven Wine on Twitter: http://twitter.com/Steve_Wine.