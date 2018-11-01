Osweiler hoping to remain Dolphins' starting QB when Tannehill returns

Brock Osweiler

Brock Osweiler wants to remain the Miami Dolphins' starting quarterback.

The 27-year-old journeyman was inserted under center for Miami when Ryan Tannehill suffered a shoulder injury in early October.

Osweiler is hoping to continue starting even when Tannehill returns, whenever that may be.

"I think your mentality in this league is when you get your opportunity to play, you never give that guy his job back," Osweiler said on Wednesday (via the Miami Herald). "And that's nothing personal against anybody. But if you don't have that competitive spirit, this isn't the league for you.

"I put laser focus on every single play, and I'm playing as hard as I possibly can so hopefully I never have to go back to the bench."

Tannehill will miss his fourth straight game when Miami match up with the New York Jets on Sunday and there is currently no timetable for his return. Osweiler has completed 64.1 per cent of his passes and thrown six touchdowns, along with three interceptions, in his absence.

"Every single week is the biggest game out there because this sport is so special and you never know when you're going to get another opportunity," Osweiler said. "So, when you do get the opportunity, shoot, I play every single play like it's my last."

Osweiler has registered a 1-2 record in his three starts in place of Tannehill.