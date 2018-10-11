×
Owner of truck company involved in hockey bus crash charged

Associated Press
NEWS
News
6   //    11 Oct 2018, 03:17 IST
AP Image

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — The owner of a Canadian trucking company involved in the fatal hockey team bus crash that killed 16 people has been charged.

Alberta Transportation Minister Brian Mason said Wednesday that Sukhmander Singh of Adesh Deol Trucking is charged with non-compliance with federal and provincial safety regulations over a six-month period.

Thirteen people were also injured when a semi-trailer and the Humboldt Broncos hockey bus collided in Saskatchewan last April.

Jaskirat Singh Sidhu, who was driving the semi unit, was charged earlier this year with dangerous driving causing death and dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

Officials with Alberta Transportation say eight charges have been laid against the trucking company owner. The charges include failure to maintain logs for drivers' hours of service, failure to monitor the compliance of a driver under safety regulations, having more than one daily log for any day and failure to have or follow a written safety program.

Singh declined comment.

Singh's first court appearance is Nov. 9 in Calgary.

The maximum penalty for a federal hours of service failing is $5,000 Canadian ($3,800) per charge, while the provincial charge carries a $310 Canadian penalty (US$237). A court can, however, use discretion to impose a penalty up to $2,000 Canadian (US$1,500).

Alberta Transportation said Adesh Deol Trucking remains suspended.

