Packers fire coach McCarthy after loss to Cardinals

Mike McCarthy

Mike McCarthy is no longer the coach of the Green Bay Packers.

Green Bay announced they had fired McCarthy after a 20-17 loss to the lowly Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

Joe Philbin will serve as the team's interim coach.

"The 2018 season has not lived up to the expectations and standards of the Green Bay Packers. As a result, I made the difficult decision to relieve Mike McCarthy of his role as head coach, effective immediately," Packers president Mark Murphy said in a statement.

"Mike has been a terrific head coach and leader of the Packers for 13 seasons, during which time we experienced a great deal of success on and off the field.

"We want to thank Mike, his wife, Jessica, and the rest of the McCarthy family for all that they have done for the Packers and the Green Bay and Wisconsin communities. We will immediately begin the process of selecting the next head coach of the Green Bay Packers."

The Packers have struggled throughout the season and hold a 4-7-1 record after falling to Arizona. Green Bay have dropped three straight games and five of their last six.

McCarthy took over the Packers in 2006. He guided the team to a 125-77-2 record and nine playoff appearances in his 12-plus seasons with the franchise.

McCarthy also led Green Bay to a victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XLV.

The Packers will host the Atlanta Falcons in week 14 action next Sunday.