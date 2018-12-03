×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Packers fire coach McCarthy after loss to Cardinals

Omnisport
NEWS
News
10   //    03 Dec 2018, 06:01 IST
Mike-McCarthy-010418-USNews-Getty-FTR
Mike McCarthy

Mike McCarthy is no longer the coach of the Green Bay Packers.

Green Bay announced they had fired McCarthy after a 20-17 loss to the lowly Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

Joe Philbin will serve as the team's interim coach.

"The 2018 season has not lived up to the expectations and standards of the Green Bay Packers. As a result, I made the difficult decision to relieve Mike McCarthy of his role as head coach, effective immediately," Packers president Mark Murphy said in a statement.

"Mike has been a terrific head coach and leader of the Packers for 13 seasons, during which time we experienced a great deal of success on and off the field.

"We want to thank Mike, his wife, Jessica, and the rest of the McCarthy family for all that they have done for the Packers and the Green Bay and Wisconsin communities. We will immediately begin the process of selecting the next head coach of the Green Bay Packers."

The Packers have struggled throughout the season and hold a 4-7-1 record after falling to Arizona. Green Bay have dropped three straight games and five of their last six.

McCarthy took over the Packers in 2006. He guided the team to a 125-77-2 record and nine playoff appearances in his 12-plus seasons with the franchise.

McCarthy also led Green Bay to a victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XLV.

The Packers will host the Atlanta Falcons in week 14 action next Sunday.

Omnisport
NEWS
Cardinals stun fading Packers for 20-17 win at Lambeau
RELATED STORY
Vikings hand Packers another loss
RELATED STORY
No decision on Rodgers' Week 2 status - Packers coach...
RELATED STORY
On hot seat? Packers' McCarthy focuses on getting road win
RELATED STORY
Packers' McCarthy says team awaiting more info on Rodgers
RELATED STORY
Beathard, 49ers look to rebound against Packers at Lambeau
RELATED STORY
Punchless Pack pushed further back, after punt-filled loss
RELATED STORY
Rodgers not giving up on Packers' playoff hopes
RELATED STORY
Packers' Daniels placed on injured reserve
RELATED STORY
Rodgers returns to Packers practice after injuring knee
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us