Packers' Matthews needs surgery after line drive hits nose

Associated Press
NEWS
News 03 Jun 2018, 19:39 IST
10
AP Image

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers linebacker Clay Matthews says he needs surgery on his nose after getting hit in the face with a line drive during a charity softball game.

Matthews was pitching during Saturday's game when offensive lineman Lucas Patrick hit the ball directly into Matthews' face, knocking him to the ground. The Green Bay Press Gazette reports that Matthews got up, covered his face with his glove, then walked to the dugout. He did not return to the game.

Matthews tweeted later that he busted his nose and would have surgery after the swelling subsides. He thanked fans for their well-wishes and expressed gratitude that his injury wasn't more serious.

The Packers are in the middle of their organized team activities. Matthews hasn't participated in OTAs because of a knee injury.

