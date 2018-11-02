×
Pakistan leaves out Amir again for ODIs versus New Zealand

Associated Press
NEWS
News
5   //    02 Nov 2018, 22:48 IST
AP Image

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Fast bowler Mohammad Amir was not picked again by the Pakistan cricket selectors on Friday for the one-day international series against New Zealand.

The left-armer has been dropped since the Asia Cup, and was not selected for recent tests, ODIs or Twenty20s against Australia.

Batsmen Imam-ul-Haq and Haris Sohail, along with fast bowler Junaid Khan, were chosen in a 15-man squad for the ODIs. The remaining 12 members of the team are part of the T20 squad.

The first two ODIs of the three-match series will be in Abu Dhabi on Nov. 7 and 9, while the third will be in Dubai on Nov. 11.

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeezm Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Haris Sohail, Sarfraz Ahmed (captain), Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Junaid Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Usman Khan.

