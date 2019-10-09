Panthers confirm Cam Newton will not travel to London

Cam Newton

Cam Newton will not travel with the Carolina Panthers to London as he continues to rehab his injured foot, coach Ron Rivera confirmed on Tuesday.

Quarterback Newton has not played since Week 2 of the season but was seen on Tuesday at the team's practice facility without wearing a walking boot.

However, Rivera told the media that the 30-year-old will not feature against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday, meaning Kyle Allen will once again start for Carolina.

"He's continuing his rehab - we have no timeline," Rivera said on Newton's fitness. "Again, he will go through whatever they [the medical staff] have planned out for him then, as we progress, we will see.

"He won't make the trip [to London]. Medically, it is the best thing to keep him from being on an aeroplane for eight hours.

"Kyle is our starter and we will continue that way."

Newton - who completed 50 of his 89 pass attempts for 572 yards with an interception and two fumbles in his two appearances this season - is reportedly dealing with a Lisfranc injury and has been sidelined for the last three weeks.

With a bye looming in Week 7, the earliest the former first-round pick will return to action is Week 8 against the San Francisco 49ers.

Allen has won all his starts since taking over as the team's quarterback, completing 60 of 90 passes for 674 yards and five touchdowns ahead of the clash with the Buccaneers.