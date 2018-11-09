×
Panthers safety Reid puzzled by ejection

Omnisport
NEWS
News
4   //    09 Nov 2018, 15:02 IST
EricReid - cropped
Eric Reid is ejected against the Steelers

Carolina Panthers safety Eric Reid was bemused by his ejection against the Pittsburgh Steelers, claiming he did not know that was a possibility and was simply doing his job.

Reid - signed by the Panthers in September - was removed from his side's heavy 52-21 loss to the Steelers after making contact with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger's helmet.

While Carolina's three-game winning run ended, Reid was struggling to understand the reason for his dismissal.

"I didn't even know you could be ejected in the NFL," Reid told reporters. "It was a bang-bang play. I was trying to do my job.

"I understand the NFL is trying to protect the quarterback, but when they run the ball, they're a running back.

"There's a guy running the ball, so I'm doing my job. If anything, there should be more [focus] on getting down earlier, so it wouldn't have to be close. I'm running full speed. I'm just trying to do my job."

Panthers coach Ron Rivera offered his support, adding: "I really don't think he hit him hard enough to eject him."

Roethlisberger, who completed 22 of his 25 passes for 328 yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions, confirmed Reid apologised for the tackle.

