Panthers sign DE Bruce Irvin

Seahawks linebacker Bruce Irvin

Bruce Irvin has a new home after signing a one-year deal with the Carolina Panthers.

The Panthers sealed a deal for the free-agent defensive end, who last played for the Atlanta Falcons, on Tuesday.

The 31-year-old was selected by the Seattle Seahawks with the number 15 overall pick of the 2012 NFL Draft and remained there until he signed with the Oakland Raiders in 2016.

Irvin was released after eight games of the 2018 campaign, the Atlanta native then joining the Falcons in November, recording 3.5 sacks over the second half of the regular season.

He is sure to help fill the pass-rushing void in Carolina left by Julius Peppers, who retired from the NFL last month.

"Our primary focus coming into the offseason was to add talent to our offensive line and our front on defense, primarily in the area of rushing the passer," general manager Marty Hurney said after the deal was announced.

"Bruce has a knack for sacking and disrupting the quarterback."

The Panthers managed just 35 sacks in 2018 which was 27th in the NFL, down from recording 50 - the third-best record in the league - in the previous season.