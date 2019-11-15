Patriots among NFL teams set to watch Kaepernick workout

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 15 Nov 2019, 05:32 IST SHARE

Colin Kaepernick

The New England Patriots are one of 11 teams committed to attending quarterback Colin Kaepernick's scheduled workout on Saturday.

All 32 franchises have been invited to watch as Kaepernick - the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback who has not played since 2016 – eyes a return to the NFL.

On Thursday, the NFL announced the Patriots, Arizona Cardinals, Atlanta Falcons, Cleveland Browns, Denver Broncos, Detroit Lions, Miami Dolphins, New York Giants, New York Jets, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Washington Redskins have confirmed they will be present.

"It's only Thursday. With two days remaining until the workout, we expect additional teams to commit," the NFL said in a statement. "Former NFL head coach Hue Jackson will lead the drills, and former NFL head coach Joe Philbin will be in attendance as well.

"We will send video of the workout and interview to all 32 teams, including head coaches and general managers."

Kaepernick has been out of the NFL since the end of the 2016 season, during which the 32-year-old attracted controversy by kneeling for the national anthem in protest against racial inequality and police brutality.

He filed a grievance against the NFL in 2017, accusing owners of colluding to keep him out of a job. Kaepernick reached a settlement in February of this year.

Jackson, who last coached the Browns in 2018, told ESPN: "The NFL asked me to do it. I'm excited about doing it for Colin and the league. As far as I know right now, Colin is still attending."

Advertisement

Carolina Panthers safety Eric Reid – Kaepernick's team-mate at the 49ers – said the workout "feels like a PR stunt" on Wednesday.

Reid kneeled alongside Kaepernick and also filed a grievance against the league, though he was signed by the Panthers in 2018.

Philadelphia Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins is also sceptical, telling reporters on Thursday: "I really hope it's a serious shot for him to get back in the league. I think he deserves to be in the league.

"For the last three years, he has unjustly not had a job. But based on all of the things that have led us to this point, it leaves me a little sceptical of the motivations behind it. But I think like anybody, we're just all waiting to see."