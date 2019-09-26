Patriots' Brady on being limited in practice: I wouldn't say I'm a spring chicken anymore

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 7 // 26 Sep 2019, 08:20 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Tom Brady

New England Patriots star Tom Brady is feeling "pretty good" despite being limited in practice.

The 42-year-old has been dominant so far this season, throwing for 911 yards with seven touchdowns and no interceptions as the Patriots have opened 3-0.

Brady was listed as a limited participant in practice on Wednesday because of a calf injury, but he said there was nothing to worry about.

"You know, football is a contact sport," Brady said. "I wouldn't say I'm a spring chicken anymore. So, I'm trying to just feel as great as I can and see how it goes [on Thursday]. But, I feel pretty good."

The Patriots will look to remain undefeated when they face the 3-0 Bills in Buffalo on Sunday. Buffalo enter the matchup with the number five ranked defense in the NFL.

"I think they're good at all levels, so that's the challenging part," Brady said.

"They have a good front, very good at linebacker, very good in the secondary, play the pass well, tough, physical, stout defense, well-coached, fundamentally sound. They play well at home. It's a great environment.

"So, it's pretty tough, it's pretty tough. It's a great challenge. They're 3-0, they're off to a great start and it's going to be really a great environment for football. They're going to challenge us. This will be the toughest game we've faced, and we're going to have to play a great game."

Advertisement

Brady added the Bills are "a very good team".

"I think [the Bills play] a great style of defense because [they] really make the offense earn everything, and I think they have very smart players that all work well together," Brady said. "I think they're playing really well. They're playing well on offense, they've got a very good defense, they're turnover driven, they win close games."