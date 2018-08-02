Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Patriots fan turns Tom Brady's autograph into a tattoo

Associated Press
NEWS
News
9   //    02 Aug 2018, 22:57 IST
AP Image

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — A young Connecticut woman didn't want to ever lose the autograph she got from Tom Brady.

The New England Patriots star signed 19-year-old Megan Uhrynowski's arm after a practice at Gillette Stadium on Monday night that she had attended with a friend.

Uhrynowski, a college student, told WHDH-TV her friend had suggested she turn the autograph into a tattoo.

So she did.

Uhrynowski went to a tattoo parlor the following day and had the five-time Super Bowl champion's signature permanently etched on her arm.

She said she was "freaking out" when Brady responded to her request to sign her arm during an autograph session with fans, adding: "It was probably like the coolest thing."

___

Information from: WHDH-TV, http://www1.whdh.com

Associated Press
NEWS
Contact Us Advertise with Us