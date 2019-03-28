Patriots honour Gronkowski with emotional tribute video

Rob Gronkowski

The New England Patriots released an emotional tribute video to honour star tight end Rob Gronkowski on Wednesday.

Gronkowski – who spent all nine of his NFL seasons with New England – announced his retirement on Instagram last week.

The Patriots paid tribute to the 29-year-old – a three-time Super Bowl champion and five-time Pro Bowler – midweek.

"All the feels," the reigning Super Bowl champions captioned the video on Twitter.

"There were a lot of special moments over the last nine years, and we enjoyed every single one of them. Thank you, Gronk."

Star Patriots quarterback Tom Brady praised Gronkowski shortly after he made the announcement.

"Love u man!!!" Brady wrote on Instagram. "The [G.O.A.T]!! Couldn't be a better person or team-mate."

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said it "was a pleasure and a privilege to coach" Gronkowski.

"From his rookie year until his final season and through countless times in between, Rob was a major reason why we won games and championships," Belichick said in a statement. "Rob's impact on our team and organisation was felt in many ways.

"Rob will leave an indelible mark on the Patriots organisation and the game as among the best, most complete players at his position to ever play."

Gronkowski finished his career with 521 regular-season catches for 7,861 yards and 79 touchdowns.

He retired as the Patriots' career leader in touchdowns and is tied for the second-most receiving scores in playoff history.