Patriots kicker Gostkowski placed on injured reserve

Omnisport // 03 Oct 2019

Stephen Gostkowski

The New England Patriots placed Stephen Gostkowski on the injured reserve amid reports the kicker could miss the rest of the NFL season.

Reigning Super Bowl champions the Patriots announced the move on Wednesday, with Gostkowski moved to the IR due to an undisclosed ailment.

According to ESPN, Gostkowski has a left hip injury that will require season-ending surgery, though he expects to be rehabilitated by next season.

The news comes hours after it was reported that New England were looking to work out free-agent kickers amid Gostkowski's struggles.

#Patriots place K Stephen Gostkowski on injured reserve: https://t.co/KcN97OucHD — New England Patriots (@Patriots) October 2, 2019

Gostkowski missed four extra points and a field goal over the last three weeks. However, he has made seven of eight field goals this season, with his only miss coming from 48 yards.

According to reports, the workouts scheduled for Wednesday are "consistent with their due-diligence approach at all positions to keep emergency lists updated," adding the timing of the workouts makes sense because of Gostkowski's performance lately.

The 35-year-old Gostkowski signed a two-year contract worth $8.5million with New England in April.

The Patriots (4-0) are slated to visit the Washington Redskins (0-4) on Sunday.