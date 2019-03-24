×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Patriots owner Robert Kraft 'truly sorry' over scandal

Omnisport
NEWS
News
7   //    24 Mar 2019, 00:46 IST
Robert Kraft
Robert Kraft

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, who was charged last month with two counts of soliciting prostitution at a day spa in Jupiter, Florida, has broken his silence on the matter.

In a widely reported statement, Kraft expressed remorse and described his "extraordinary respect for women".

Kraft, 77, was one of 25 men to be charged with paying for sexual services after an investigation by police into human trafficking. Kraft has pleaded not guilty.

"In deference to the judicial process, I have remained silent these past several weeks," Kraft said.

"To correct some of the misinformation surrounding this matter, my attorney made his first public comments on Friday night. I would like to use this opportunity to say something that I have wanted to say for four weeks.

"I am truly sorry. I know I have hurt and disappointed my family, my close friends, my co-workers, our fans and many others who rightfully hold me to a higher standard.

"Throughout my life, I have always tried to do the right thing. The last thing I would ever want to do is disrespect another human being.

"I have extraordinary respect for women; my morals and my soul were shaped by the most wonderful woman [his late wife, Myra, who died in 2011], the love of my life, who I was blessed to have as my partner for 50 years.

"As I move forward, I hope to continue to use the platform with which I have been blessed to help others and to try to make a difference. I expect to be judged not by my words, but by my actions. And through those actions, I hope to regain your confidence and respect."

Advertisement

Kraft's attorney has professed his client's innocence and on Friday told ESPN the evidence against Kraft was gathered illegally. Michael Edmondson, a spokesman for the state attorney in Palm Beach County, was quoted as saying it would not "be appropriate to comment on an open case."

The Patriots owner reportedly rejected a plea deal that would have seen him serve 100 hours of community service, pay $10,000 in fines and attend a class on the negative effects of prostitution in exchange for admitting he would be found guilty of the charges in court.

Kraft faces an arraignment hearing on March 28.
Omnisport
NEWS
Patriots owner Kraft offered plea deal in prostitution case
RELATED STORY
Patriots owner Kraft charged with soliciting prostitution
RELATED STORY
Patriots owner Kraft denies charges of soliciting prostitute
RELATED STORY
Who is Robert Kraft? The New England Patriots owner who helped build an NFL dynasty
RELATED STORY
Patriots owner Kraft pleads not guilty to soliciting prostitution charges
RELATED STORY
Patriots plan to extend Brady beyond 2019, says owner Kraft
RELATED STORY
Patriots owner pleads not guilty to prostitution charges
RELATED STORY
NFL to take 'appropriate action' over Kraft investigation
RELATED STORY
Patriots' Devin McCourty reacts to Robert Kraft's solicitation charges: 'Let it play out'
RELATED STORY
Patriots owner says Brady is greatest player, not just quarterback, of all time
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us