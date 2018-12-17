Patriots QB Brady on loss to Steelers: We aren't playing well enough to win

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 17 Dec 2018, 09:33 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Tom Brady

Tom Brady thinks the New England Patriots need to find a way to improve.

New England dropped their second straight game when they fell to the Pittsburgh Steelers 17-10 at Heinz Field on Sunday.

The Patriots star quarterback discussed the team's recent play with reporters after the loss in Pittsburgh.

"Just didn't get the job done," Brady said. "We have to figure out a way to do better… We aren't playing well enough to win, and it comes in a lot of different ways, turnovers, and just missed opportunities. That's what it comes down to. Too many plays, opportunities, that we could do something with it, and we just don't.

"It's football. We wish outcomes were different. Obviously, this week, last week. We just have to get back to work."

Brady completed 25 of his 36 passes for 279 yards with a touchdown and an interception against Pittsburgh.

He said the 9-5 Patriots are just going to go out there and compete in the last two games of the season.

"We just came out a little bit short the last couple of weeks," Brady said. "We just have to do a better job. All of us feel it, it's not any one thing, and it's a lot of things, collectively. We have always won as a team, and we lose as a team. When you lose close games, there are a lot of plays you wish were different. We're not going to make any excuses."

The Patriots will host the Buffalo Bills in week 16 before concluding the regular season against the New York Jets in New England.