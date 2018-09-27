Patriots RB Rex Burkhead placed on injured reserve

Rex Burkhead

New England Patriots running back Rex Burkhead cannot seem to stay healthy.

Burkhead, 28, will be placed on injured reserve due to a neck problem, which he suffered in New England's shock Week 3 loss to the Detroit Lions.

He played only seven snaps before leaving Sunday's game, and the team announced he was being placed on IR on Wednesday.

There was also a blow on the defensive side of the ball, with rookie linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley suffering the same IR fate due to an undisclosed injury.

Once on IR, players are ruled out for a minimum of eight weeks and each team is only allowed to bring back two IR players to the active roster.

The Patriots re-signed running back Kenjon Barner and added defensive end John Simon to fill out their roster.

Burkhead has dealt with a number of different injuries so far this season, including a concussion in Week 1 and a tear in his knee during the preseason.

First-round draft pick Sony Michel has filled in for Burkhead in the past and likely will be the Patriots' top option going forward with the help of James White in their offensive back field.

Burkhead had 86 yards on 24 carries and three catches for 31 yards through the team's first three games this season.

The 1-2 Patriots will look to bounce back from their Lions loss with a crucial home divisional game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.