Patriots sign Cody Kessler to add QB depth

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 4 // 25 Sep 2019, 23:00 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Cody Kessler

The New England Patriots have added depth at quarterback with the signing of free agent Cody Kessler, the team announced on Wednesday.

Kessler joins veteran Tom Brady and rookie back-up Jarrett Stidham at Gillette Stadium and fills an open roster spot after the Patriots placed fullback James Develin on injured reserve.

The move comes after Kessler was waived by the Philadelphia Eagles in August, while New England released Brian Hoyer before the start of the season.

The defending Super Bowl champions selected Stidham in the fourth round of the 2019 draft and he impressed during the preseason, but the rookie threw an interception in his first regular-season game against the New York Jets on Sunday.

Kessler started for Philadelphia in their third preseason game, yet he threw for just 34 yards and was ultimately overshadowed by veteran Josh McCown.

The 26-year-old previously spent two seasons with the Cleveland Browns, who selected him in the third round of the 2016 draft, and one with the Jacksonville Jaguars, where he appeared in five games during the 2018 season.

He has played in 17 regular-season games (12 starts) and has completed 224 of 349 passes (64.2 per cent) for 2,215 yards and eight touchdowns with five interceptions.

The Patriots (3-0) will travel to Buffalo to face the Bills (3-0) on Sunday.