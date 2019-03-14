Patriots to bring back Jason McCourty on two-year deal

Jason McCourty

The New England Patriots have secured the return of cornerback Jason McCourty on a two-year contract, according to multiple reports.

Initially acquired in a trade with the Cleveland Browns - who were preparing to release him - last offseason, McCourty will now remain with the Super Bowl champions through the 2020 season.

The 31-year-old was a huge part of the Patriots' Super Bowl LIII victory over the Los Angeles Rams when he broke up a sure-fire touchdown pass to receiver Brandin Cooks in the end zone.

McCourty played all 16 games in the regular season and in each of his side's three playoff games, having never previously reached the postseason in his career.

He will continue to play with his twin brother Devin, who has one year remaining on a five-year deal he signed with the Patriots in 2015, but had pondered retirement after the win over the Rams, which sealed his third Super Bowl success.

Momma Mac would have it no other way! (J-Mac) https://t.co/A9TWtqiINt — Devin&Jason McCourty (@McCourtyTwins) March 13, 2019

Other than losing Trey Flowers, who moved to the Detroit Lions on a lucrative deal, the Patriots have kept most of their championship-winning defense intact.

Jason McCourty was a sixth-round pick by the Tennessee Titans in 2009, while Devin was drafted by the Patriots in the first round in 2010.