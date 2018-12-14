Pederson coy over Wentz back injury

Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson has shut down questions about Carson Wentz's back injury.

Pederson was coy over Wentz's status, though he did tell reporters on Friday that the quarterback is dealing with a stress injury and the expected recovery is three months.

Coach Pederson also said Wentz is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams.

"This thing has evolved over time and it requires zero surgery to heal," Pederson said.

Pederson was pressed for more information on Wentz's injury, but refused to give more details as he repeated several times: "He has a stress injury. It evolved over time and it requires no surgery. I'm not asking or answering any more questions about it.

"I don't think it needs to be aired out publicly. It's an in-house decision and that's the way we're going to keep it. It's in Carson's best interest right now."

ESPN reported that Wentz has a fractured vertebrae after undergoing further evaluation, though Pederson was not willing to confirm that diagnosis.

The injury first came to light on Wednesday when Pederson revealed Wentz would miss practice because of back spasms.

Pederson added Wentz's injury was not game-related and he will be re-evaluated on a day-to-day basis.

Backup quarterback Nick Foles, who led the Eagles through the postseason and to a championship last season, would start if Wentz cannot play on Sunday.

The defending Super Bowl champions are 6-7 and enter a critical three-game stretch as they face the Rams, the Houston Texans and the Washington Redskins.

The Eagles are sitting second in the NFC East, two games behind the Dallas Cowboys.