Pederson 'overwhelmed' after Eagles' heart-stopping win

Doug Pederson was feeling "overwhelmed" after the Philadelphia Eagles survived a dramatic finish against the Chicago Bears to advance in the NFL playoffs.

Bears kicker Cody Parkey's game-winning field goal attempt with 10 seconds remaining hit the upright and the crossbar as the Eagles held on to win 16-15 on Sunday.

Reigning Super Bowl champions the Eagles hit the front when Nick Foles led Philadelphia 60 yards into the end zone, finding Golden Tate before Chicago had the opportunity to snatch victory at Soldier Field.

Parkey's first attempt was good with room to spare, but Philadelphia called a timeout prior to the snap, and his next effort sensationally bounced off both posts.

"Just overwhelmed," Eagles head coach Pederson told reporters. "That's a good football team. [Bears head coach] Matt Nagy did a great job this season and my hat's off to him and that Chicago Bear team. It's a tremendous football team.

"And quite frankly, for us to come in here and just hang together for 60 minutes, we knew it was going to be that type of football game.

"And we hung in there, it wasn't pretty at times, but we made the plays when we needed to and my hat's off to our guys and my coaches."

Foles – who sensationally led the Eagles to Super Bowl glory last season – produced another fine display as Philadelphia's starting quarterback ahead of Carson Wentz.

The 29-year-old finished 25-of-40 passing for 266 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions to secure a showdown with the New Orleans Saints.

"It's playing quarterback in the National Football League," Pederson said. "It's not always going to be pretty. But you have confidence in your offense, you have confidence in your quarterback, and quite frankly, put it in his hands to win.

"And he just does a great job at just staying in the moment, staying calm, no panic on offense or on the sideline. … We just said offensively, we're going to put a drive together and score. We set our mind to it and we did it."

Foles added: "I realised then that I'm blessed to wear this uniform at least one more week. I get to play with these guys one more week. I get to be with these coaches one more week and that's something I look forward to and pleased to be a part of it."