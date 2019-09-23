Pederson trusts players after Eagles lose again

Doug Pederson

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson still trusts in his players following their 27-24 defeat to the Detroit Lions.

The Eagles narrowly loss on Sunday after multiple dropped passes, including a possible game-winning touchdown.

Philadelphia – Super Bowl champions in 2018 – dropped to 1-2 for the season on the back of consecutive defeats. However, the Eagles still have the trust of Pederson.

"We would love to be ahead, but we have a lot of confidence in our offense to be able to put us back in a position to win these games," Pederson said after the defeat at Lincoln Financial Field. "And, we were there again the last two weeks, we've had opportunity.

"Just got to look at everything. We have trust in our players. Defense had some nice stops late in this game, obviously, we had the blocked field goal for an opportunity there. So, yeah a lot of trust in our guys, and we just have to execute a little better."

The Eagles' injury-ridden receiving corps dropped seven total passes. The most significant miscue came when a Carson Wentz pass slipped through the hands of JJ Arcega-Whiteside, who seemingly had the Lions defender beat on the play.

"In games like this, we know we have to take care of the ball," Pederson added.

Philadelphia will travel to face the Green Bay Packers in Week 4 action.