Pederson: Wentz is our quarterback in the future

Carson Wentz and Doug Pederson

Doug Pederson reinforced the Philadelphia Eagles' commitment to Carson Wentz on Friday despite injuries that have hindered the quarterback's last two seasons.

Wentz missed last week's game against the Los Angeles Rams and will be sidelined against the Houston Texans on Sunday due to a stress fracture of his back.

The 25-year-old is considered "week to week" and Nick Foles led Philadelphia to a 30-23 victory over the Rams in his absence.

Eagles coach Pederson indicated Wentz will be the starting quarterback when he is healthy again.

“I can stand here and say that Carson is our quarterback," Pederson said. "He’s our quarterback in the future. That’s why we drafted him."

Pederson went on to give Foles credit for coming in and leading the Eagles, but reiterated his success will not affect Wentz's future.

Foles led Philadelphia to a first Super Bowl championship last season after Wentz went down with a knee injury in December and finds himself in a similar position.

"It’s also why we have Nick here as a backup, as a veteran player to - I don't want to say bail us out, but to come in and execute the offense," Pederson said.

"I think we just continue to reconfirm that with Carson and let him know that. Continue to say, 'Hey, listen you’re going to be here for a long time, have a long career.' We just have to commit to that and communicate that to him and let that kind of sink in."

The Eagles are 7-7 heading into the clash with the Texans (10-4). Philadelphia sit second in the NFC East, one game behind the Dallas Cowboys.