Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Pelosi says Jordan should have known about wrestlers' abuse

Associated Press
NEWS
News
17   //    12 Jul 2018, 22:47 IST
AP Image

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Republican congressman from Ohio "should have known" about allegations that college wrestlers he coached two decades ago were abused by their team doctor, the House's top Democrat said Thursday.

Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., told reporters that GOP Rep. Jim Jordan should cooperate with investigators "rather than deny and dismiss" accusations that he was aware of the problem.

Jordan, a leading House conservative, was assistant wrestling coach at Ohio State University from 1987 to 1995. Some wrestlers from that period have accused the doctor, Richard Strauss, of inappropriately groping them during medical exams and other incidents, and some of them have said Jordan knew about it at the time.

Jordan has denied knowledge of the problem, and other wrestlers have defended him. Jordan has said he will cooperate with an Ohio State investigation.

Asked about Jordan, Pelosi said that as a lawmaker, Jordan has frequently said, "So and so should have known this, should have known that." That was an apparent reference to Jordan's aggressive tactics in House investigations in recent years to subjects including the FBI's investigation of the connection between Russian election interference and President Donald Trump's successful 2016 campaign.

"Many people say he did know, and by his own standard, he should have known," Pelosi said.

Pelosi also said of the wrestlers who have asserted he knew of the problem, "Jim Jordan had a duty to protect them. They say he failed."

Jordan has been defended in recent days by the House's top three Republican leaders: Speaker Paul Ryan of Wisconsin, Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California and GOP Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana.

McCarthy and Scalise are potential successors to Ryan, who retires in January. Jordan is a leader of the conservative House Freedom Caucus and hasn't ruled out seeking the top job, but would more likely play a role in swinging conservatives' votes toward a contender.

Strauss died in 2005 in what was ruled a suicide.

US Rep. Jordan denies claims he knew of Ohio State sex abuse
RELATED STORY
Ex-athletes: Creepy people, lewd atmosphere at Ohio State
RELATED STORY
The Latest: Olympian says USA Swimming should be accountable
RELATED STORY
Why We Should Be Talking About Ethics In Sports At This...
RELATED STORY
Gymnastics exec says she was told to keep quiet about Nassar
RELATED STORY
Lawmakers: Funding, urgency lacking in Olympic abuse crisis
RELATED STORY
APNewsBreak: Schools mum on ties to doc in sex abuse inquiry
RELATED STORY
Letter: USA Taekwondo wasn't shy about punishing Lopezes
RELATED STORY
Why Does Cheating Exist In Sports And Can Meditation...
RELATED STORY
Police: Woman assaulted at home of NFL star LeSean McCoy
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us