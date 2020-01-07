Phillips out as Rams defensive coordinator

The Los Angeles Rams will be on the hunt for a new defensive coordinator after informing Wade Phillips his contract will not be renewed.

Phillips joined head coach Sean McVay's staff in 2017 and helped them win the NFC West and reach the playoffs in that season.

The Rams reached Super Bowl LIII at the end of the 2018 campaign, but lost 13-3 to the New England Patriots despite a stellar effort from Phillips' defense.

However, he has paid the price for a mediocre 2019 season in which the Rams finished 9-7 and missed the playoffs.

Phillips posted on Twitter: "I have been informed by the Rams that my contract will not be renewed.

"I want to thank them for the opportunity to be a part of their success the last 3 years.

"Most of all I want to thank the players who I loved working with. I still want to coach and feel I can contribute."

The 72-year-old former Dallas Cowboys head coach has been coaching in the NFL since 1976 and was defensive coordinator when the Denver Broncos won Super Bowl 50 at the end of the 2015 season.