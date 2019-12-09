Playoffs 'pretty cool' but Jackson wants more from Ravens

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 09 Dec 2019, 07:54 IST SHARE

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson

Baltimore Ravens star Lamar Jackson said it was "pretty cool" to clinch an NFL playoff berth, but the quarterback is already looking ahead.

The Ravens claimed a 24-17 win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday to improve to 11-2 and secure their place in the playoffs.

But Jackson wants more from the Ravens, who are among the favourites to win the Super Bowl.

"It's pretty cool, but we're trying to finish out," he said.

"We've got the [New York] Jets on Thursday, quick turnaround, we've got to focus on them now."

M-V-P M-V-P



QB @Lj_Era8 exits New Era Field to MVP chants and shows love to the #RavensFlock. pic.twitter.com/SuUvFox4oa — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 8, 2019

Jackson went 16 of 25 for 145 yards, three touchdowns and an interception against the Bills, while also rushing for 40 yards.

The 22-year-old said the clash against the Bills (9-4) at New Era Field felt like a playoff game.

"Very tough. We came into New Era Field, great environment, the Bills fans came, they were basically on the field, it was so loud here, defense came out to play," Jackson said.

"It was just a playoff game."