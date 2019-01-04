×
Podcast: Previewing Bama-Clemson, reviewing bowl season

News
4   //    04 Jan 2019, 01:10 IST
AP Image

No. 1 Alabama and No. 2 Clemson meet in the College Football Playoff for the fourth straight season, playing for the championship for the third time.

On the latest AP Top 25 College Football Podcast , Cole Cubelic from the SEC Network breaks down the Tigers and Crimson Tide. What matchups work in favor of Clemson? How does Tua Tagovailoa make this Alabama different from Nick Saban's previous champions? And what must Clemson freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence do to hold up against the Crimson Tide defense?

Also, joining AP's Ralph Russo is USA Today's Paul Myerberg to wrap-up the bowl season with winners and losers. The Big 12 was up. Michigan and Jim Harbaugh were down. Plus, is this as good as it gets for Notre Dame with Brian Kelly?

____

Follow Ralph D. Russo at https://twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP and listen at https://podcastone.com/AP-Top-25-College-Football-Podcast

