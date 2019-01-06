×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Prescott and 'best friend' Elliott share the love after Cowboys win

Omnisport
NEWS
News
1   //    06 Jan 2019, 15:49 IST
PrescottElliott - cropped
Dak Prescott embraces Ezekiel Elliott

Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott lauded one another after leading the Dallas Cowboys to a playoff win against the Seattle Seahawks.

The Cowboys had not won a postseason game since Prescott and Elliott arrived in Dallas in the 2016 NFL Draft, but the team's star performers stepped up to the mark on Saturday in a 24-22 triumph.

Quarterback Prescott threw one touchdown and decisively rushed for another in the fourth quarter, while running back Elliott had 26 carries for 137 yards as well as a touchdown.

On the field in the moments after sealing victory, Elliott told FOX of Prescott's contribution: "He's a grown-a** man. That's what it is. That's how he played today."

And Prescott's assessment of Elliott was similarly glowing, adding: "He's a hell of a player and he always wants the ball.

"When you've got a player like this – the best guy in the NFL with the ball in his hands – we try to do as much as we can to give him the ball. I'm thankful to have him, my best friend."

The love-in then continued as the pair analysed the game with reporters.

"[Prescott was] legendary," Elliott said. "He came out there and made plays when we needed them, especially in his running game.

"Whenever you see a quarterback who can run like that and break tackles – he's done it a couple of times this year – it's really tough on their defense. Dak came out there and he played his tail off."

Prescott said of Elliott's use of the word "legendary": "I'm in a young career. I'm three years in. For him to say that, I may have to tell him to not say that again, or to wait until later. It's a hell of a compliment."

Omnisport
NEWS
Elliott, Prescott lead Cowboys past Eagles 27-20
RELATED STORY
Prescott, Cowboys wrap up NFC East with 27-20 win over Bucs
RELATED STORY
Prescott, Elliott set up winning FG, Cowboys top Lions 26-24
RELATED STORY
Prescott, Cowboys push past Seahawks for 24-22 wild-card win
RELATED STORY
Elliott takes giant leap needed to lift Cowboys past Eagles
RELATED STORY
Prescott, Cowboys pack punch with pass, rout Jaguars 40-7
RELATED STORY
Prescott doesn't feel need to preach unity with Cowboys
RELATED STORY
Cowboys beat Buccaneers to seal NFC East title
RELATED STORY
Cooper, Cowboys join Redskins atop NFC East with 31-23 win
RELATED STORY
Cowboys edge Seahawks in wild-card game
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us