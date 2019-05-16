×
Prescott wants to be with Cowboys 'forever'

Omnisport
NEWS
News
11   //    16 May 2019, 11:02 IST
Prescott-Dak-USNews-010919-ftr-getty
Dak Prescott

Dak Prescott never wants to leave the Dallas Cowboys.

The 25-year-old quarterback, who is entering the final season of his four-year rookie contract, has spent his entire career in Dallas.

He told reporters on Wednesday he hopes he retires with the team that took him in the fourth round of the 2016 draft.

"I mean, I want to be a Cowboy forever," Prescott said, via ESPN.

"I think the people that are doing the deal feel the same way, so to me, it's no rush. I know it will get done."

Prescott, a two-time Pro Bowl player, has completed 66.1 per cent of his passes and thrown for 67 touchdowns, along with 25 interceptions, in his career.

The Cowboys have a 32-16 record in his starts and have made the postseason twice in his three NFL seasons.

Prescott has a chance to sign the largest contract in franchise history.

"It's all generational money, life-changing money, so it's just a blessing to be able to be in this position," Prescott said.

"But as far as the numbers are concerned, my focus is on the locker room, and that will all take care of itself."

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said earlier this month he was confident the team will get a deal done with Prescott.

The Cowboys finished 2018 with a 10-6 record and advanced to the divisional round of the playoffs, where they fell to the Los Angeles Rams.

