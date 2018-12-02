×
Promoter: Adonis Stevenson in critical condition after KO

Associated Press
NEWS
News
7   //    02 Dec 2018, 23:32 IST
AP Image

QUEBEC CITY (AP) — Canadian boxer Adonis Stevenson is reportedly hospitalized in critical condition after being knocked out in his light heavyweight title fight in Quebec City.

Boxing promoter Yvon Michel tweeted early Sunday that Stevenson was in intensive care and that his family asked that his privacy be respected.

Oleksandr Gvozdyk stopped Stevenson at 2:49 of the 11th round Saturday night to take his World Boxing Council light heavyweight title.

The 41-year-old Stevenson was put on a stretcher after the bout and left Videotron Centre in an ambulance.

The Montreal-based fighter was making his 10th title defense since winning the belt against Chad Dawson in 2013 and was ahead on two of the judges' cards and tied on the third when he was stopped.

The 31-year-old Gvozdyk, from the Ukraine, improved to 16-0.

