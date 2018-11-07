×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Protest threat forces closed-door Israel-Spain water polo match

PTI
NEWS
News
5   //    07 Nov 2018, 01:02 IST

Barcelona, Nov 6 (AFP) The Spanish and Israeli women's water polo teams will compete behind closed doors in Spain on Tuesday after Palestinian activists and a far-left party threatened protests against the match.

The change drew protests from Israel's Olympic Committee, which voiced its "displeasure" and slammed the "discrimination" against its delegation in a letter seen by AFP from its CEO Gilad Lustig sent to Alejandro Blanco, president of the Spanish Olympic Committee.

The global BDS (Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions) movement that promotes boycotts against Israel and the far-left CUP party had called on their Facebook and Twitter feeds to protest against the match.

It was due to take place in Molins de Rei near Barcelona as part of the Water Polo World League.

On Saturday, the town's swimming club that was hosting the match announced that organisers had decided to change the location "for logistical and security reasons", without specifying a new venue.

On Tuesday, just a few hours before the match, Spain's swimming federation announced it would finally take place behind closed doors at 1800 GMT in Sant Cugat del Valles in the suburbs of Barcelona.

"We always want to safeguard the safety of international competitions," it said in a statement.

The federation said it also wanted "the sporting spectacle to prevail over any other consideration", adding the decision was taken with the Israeli delegation.

In its letter, the Israeli Olympic Committee disagreed.

"I think that when a hosting country discriminates athletes of another country on the ground of race, religion, gender or political opinion, this country loses its right to host any kind of sport competition," Lustig said

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
AP PHOTOS: In Gaza, bodybuilding competition provides escape
RELATED STORY
The Indian armed forces and their heroics in the sporting...
RELATED STORY
NFL players protest during anthem, Kaepernick tweets support
RELATED STORY
Five instances when passion and emotions got the better...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 freakishly challenging sports
RELATED STORY
NFL players protest during anthem, drawing rebuke from Trump
RELATED STORY
AP Was There: Smith and Carlos protest during 1968 Olympics
RELATED STORY
Ill health forces Dutch Olympian to halt long-distance swim
RELATED STORY
Giants WR Beckham Jr. explains why he might cramp up: 'I...
RELATED STORY
Panthers' Reid calls Jenkins 'sellout' in protest movement
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us