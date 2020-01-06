Proud Carson Wentz going to be 'just fine' after playoff injury

Carson Wentz is hit by Jadeveon Clowney

Carson Wentz says he was "so dang proud" of the Philadelphia Eagles' season and assured fans he would be "just fine" after a head injury in the playoff defeat to the Seattle Seahawks.

The Eagles lost Sunday's wild card game 17-9 at home to the Seahawks after quarterback Wentz was forced to exit in the first quarter, having taken a blow to the back of his helmet from Jadeveon Clowney.

Wentz had played the entire regular season for the first time since his rookie year, having suffered major injuries in 2017 and 2018 and missed Philadelphia's Super Bowl LII triumph.

Although his playoff debut ended on a sour note, the 27-year-old took to Instagram on Monday to send a message to fans, offering an update on his health while looking forward to the 2020 season.

"So dang proud of this team and how we battled and overcame so much this season," Wentz wrote. "Not the ending we envisioned but we will all grow and be stronger because of it!

"The fight and resiliency that this team displayed was so impressive. Love these guys!

"Also, appreciate the thoughts and prayers. I'm feeling good today and will be just fine! Head injuries are a scary thing so I appreciate everybody's thoughts and prayers.

"Hate not being out there to finish it out with my guys because of a play like that, but it's the unfortunate part of this game. It's all in God's plan, not mine! Trusting in him.

"Philly, year four was one fun ride. Appreciate the love and support - especially the real ones who were with us through the highs and lows.

"Onward to next year... big things comin', believe that!"

Seahawks defensive end Clowney speculated after the game he might receive death threats from "the worst fans in the world" in Philadelphia for the hit on Wentz, but he added there was no intent in the incident.

"I was just playing fast, and he turned like he was running the ball, so I was trying to get him down," Clowney said. "It was a bang-bang play.

"I don't intend to hurt anybody in this league, let me just put that out there. I've been down the injury road - it's not fun.

"That's a great player over there for their team and for their organisation. I hope he's okay. Like I said, I didn't intend to hurt him.

"I didn't even know he went out of the game until the next series. I thought it was just a small hit, but everybody was going crazy on the sidelines. I was just trying to finish the play, but it happened."