QB Hodges retains Steelers starting berth

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 18 Dec 2019, 04:20 IST SHARE

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Devlin Hodges

Devlin Hodges will remain the Pittsburgh Steelers' starting quarterback despite a poor display against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

Hodges threw four interceptions in a 17-10 defeat for the 8-6 Steelers at Heinz Field.

The 23-year-old undrafted rookie played in three consecutive wins having replaced a struggling Mason Rudolph during a victory over the Cincinnati Bengals last month.

Head coach Mike Tomlin says Hodges will get the chance to redeem himself when the playoff-chasing Steelers face the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium this Sunday.

Tomlin said on Tuesday: "I think it's reasonable to expect growth from young players as they get exposure.

"Sometimes that exposure can be negative exposure, like his experience in the last game, but exposure nonetheless is a tool for growth.

"Particularly at the quarterback position, I think it's reasonable to expect him to learn from those negative experiences from last Sunday night and apply it to this next opportunity and really, hopefully not make those same mistakes twice."

#LIVE: Coach Tomlin addresses the media ahead of our game against the Jets. https://t.co/FkgoDSyXCn — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 17, 2019

He added: "All of these guys are here playing at this level because of their ability to respond and overcome adversity.

Advertisement

"Mason didn't take care of the ball very well at Cleveland the first time. I gave him an opportunity the subsequent week based on those reasons.

"I think it's very reasonable in our business, working with the type of competitors that we work with, that you give them an opportunity to respond to adversity and answer the bell and deliver for their football team."

Meanwhile, tight end Vance McDonald is still undergoing the concussion protocol and wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster continues to be troubled by a knee injury.