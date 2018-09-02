QB Hogan, WR Quick, DL Taylor cut by Redskins to get to 53

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Third-string quarterback Kevin Hogan, receiver Brian Quick and defensive lineman Phil Taylor were among the players the Washington Redskins cut to get down to the 53-man roster limit.

Among the other moves made Saturday by Washington were putting guard Tyler Catalina on injured reserve and defensive end Stacy McGee on the physically unable to perform list.

The team kept five running backs, including fumble-prone Samaje Perine, while Kapri Bibbs was released.

Linebackers Martrell Spaight and Pete Robertson were both waived by Washington, which went 7-9 last season and is entering its fifth year under coach Jay Gruden.

The Redskins open the regular season at the Arizona Cardinals on Sept. 9.