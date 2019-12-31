QB Mitch Trubisky to keep Bears starting job for 2020

Mitchell Trubisky avoided paying the price for an underwhelming NFL season after it was confirmed he will remain the Chicago Bears' starting quarterback in 2020.

But general manager Ryan Pace acknowledged, when announcing the decision, that Trubisky must show greater consistency going forward.

The 25-year-old was the second overall pick in the 2017 draft but has so far played only one postseason game, failing to make the playoffs this term.

Trubisky threw for 17 touchdowns and 10 interceptions for the 8-8 Bears, who finished third in the NFC North despite their impressive defense.

The former North Carolina WB will get another opportunity in his fourth year, though, Pace told reporters on Tuesday.

"Yes, we do [feel confident with Trubisky]," Pace said. "With Mitch, we need more time in the coming months to evaluate things, but the first thing that comes to mind for me is just consistency.

"You see moments, you see games, but for him, it's [about] stringing together better consistency.

Nagy when asked what his top priority for Trubisky to work on this offseason: “#1 is going to be decision-making but I want him to be a master at understanding coverages.” — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) December 31, 2019

"You know with a young quarterback it's never going to be a straight line, be linear. There are going to be ups and downs."

However, Pace confirmed Chicago would look at the quarterback position in the offseason, with back-ups Chase Daniel and Tyler Bray soon to become free agents.

Trubisky is not the only man retaining the franchise's faith, as coach Matt Nagy will also continue to lead the Bears.

"We have extreme confidence in our head coach and the leader of our team in Matt Nagy," Pace said.

The GM appeared to suggest not all decisions would be so straightforward, however.

Pace began the news conference by saying: "We sit here today disappointed in our season. Obviously we expect more from ourselves, from our team. We didn't hit the goals we set out to achieve.

"The next four or five months are about hard decisions, decisions that require real honest assessment of our roster and our entire football operations."